SAN FRANSICO: Google has hired John Bruno, a well-known chip designer from Apple who ran the silicon competitive analysis group at the Cupertino-based iPhone maker.



According to The Information, Bruno has worked on series of iPhone chips since 2012.



"The hiring is part of a brewing effort by Google to design its own chipsets for consumer devices like the Pixel phone," the report said late Saturday.



According to his LinkedIn profile, Bruno started at graphics veteran and became a chief engineer at chip manufacturer AMD before joining Apple.



With this hiring, Google is aiming to develop full-fledged specialised chips for its phones.



Google currently is using "Pixel Visual Core" imaging chip inside Pixel 2 smartphones.



Google has Pixel and Nexus devices and the best part of those devices is software experience, such as stock Android and fast software updates.



"If Google is able to create chips that are faster or more energy-efficient than the competition, then that would go a long way towards swaying customers to purchase their phones instead of, say, Samsung's," Digital Trends reported.



Google has hired several experienced chip engineers from Apple in the recent past, including Manu Gulati, Wonjae (Gregory) Choi and Tayo Fadelu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now