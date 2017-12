NEW DELHI: The government has once again given more time to companies, till March 2018, to paste price stickers on unsold packaged products to reflect new MRP post GST rollout, according to Ram Vilas Paswan, consumer affairs minister.

“In case of GST, we allowed companies to paste stickers on unsold packaged products till December. In last GST council meeting, GST rates have been reduced for about 200 items. So, we have decided to extend the December deadline to March 2018,” Paswan told reporters here on Saturday.After Goods and Services Tax (GST) became effective from July 1, companies were asked to use stickers on unsold packaged commodities to display new maximum retail price (MRP) till September, which was later extended till December.

When rates of about 200 items were cut in mid-November, the ministry permitted to paste additional stickers under the the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.Last month, the ministry had allowed to “affix an additional sticker or stamping or online printing for declaring the reduced MRP on the pre-packaged commodity”.

As many as 178 items of daily use have been shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform five per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air- conditioned and non-AC.

To ensure GST cuts are passed on to consumers, Paswan had recently directed state legal metrology officers to check if companies are pasting the new MRP stickers.

Meanwhile, he said the government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against an order allowing hotels and restaurants to charge higher price than the MRP on mineral water

GST rate cut on various products

As many as 178 items of daily use have been shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform five per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air- conditioned and non-AC