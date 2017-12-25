NEW DELHI: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a landmark contract valued at Rs. 672 crore from the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala.

The order is for supply of 146 sets of IGBT-based 3 phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU trains (MEMU Trains), BHEL said in a corporate filing.

“BHEL's scope of work in the order envisages design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of IGBT-based propulsion system and other equipment for MEMU trains of Indian Railways,” the official statement said.

BHEL also pointed out that these state of the art system and equipment will be developed and produced by it at its various manufacturing plants located at Bengaluru, Bhopal and Jhansi.

The company also emphasized that it has been a reliable and trusted partner in the growth of Indian Railways for over 50 years and has always remained in the forefront for bringing new technology.

It has been supplying electric as well as diesel locomotives, EMUs, propulsion system sets and drives to Indian Railways over the years.