CHENNAI: Opposition to the government’s plan to make the auto industry go all-electric by 2030 seems to be growing. After Siam hinted that the industry may not shift to the all-electric mode unless the government offers incentives and tax breaks and Maruti Suzuki said it would need to conduct a survey to know whether the market is ready for e-cars, it’s the turn of Mercedes-Benz to ask the government “not to rush with the all-electric vehicles push”.

According to the luxury car maker, such a move would “foreclose better technological options” for future generations. It feels the global shift is towards vehicles running on hydrogen and not electricity.

The car maker also called for adopting a less ambitious plan of promoting e-cars saying a nationwide electrification of the auto industry was not commercially, and technologically, viable.

“By 2040, the whole world will be driving home hydrogen cars. To me, the whole plan to go electric nationwide looks like a rushed with idea,” Mercedes-Benz India managing director and CEO Roland Folger was quoted as saying by a news agency. The government’s decision to go make the country’s auto market all-electric by 2030 had taken experts by surprise with many of them saying such decisions might force auto companies to stop investing in new technologies.