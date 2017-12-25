NEW DELHI: Stock markets are likely to trade sideways amid lack of fresh triggers in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

Stock markets are closed today for Christmas.

"Now that market has already priced-in the positive aura raised on the political front, going forward valuation and transition of reforms into earnings will be the key catalyst to fuel the market sentiment.

"For the week ahead, due to lack of fresh triggers, year end and extended holidays, domestic market is likely to trade sideways but with a positive bias," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Volatile trading sessions may also be seen amid derivatives expiry on Thursday.

"Going forward we expect quarterly numbers to be very important and that may give a broader cue for market and how will they act in coming months.

"With that, GDP and expectations of Budget and so on will keep investors on their toes," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Over the last week, the Sensex advanced, notching up a significant 477.33 points, or 1.42 per cent. The Nifty was up 159.75 points, or 1.54 per cent.