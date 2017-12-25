NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio will provide "surprise cashback" of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above, effective on recharges before January 15, 2018, according to industry sources.

This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players.

This is in addition to the two new plans that the company had launched under its Happy New Year 2018 on Friday night with higher data benefits for its subscribers.

