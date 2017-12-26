MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Tuesday opened higher after the extended Christmas weekend.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 33,940.30 points on the last trading day of last week (December 22), opened higher at 33,980.76 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,974.72 points, up by 34.42 points, or 0.10 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,493 points last Friday, was quoting at 10,502.70 points, up by 9.70 points or 0.09 per cent.



Trading was closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.



Last week, the key Indian equity indices rode the bulls for the third consecutive week and scaled new peaks as sentiments were boosted by the Gujarat election results, along with global cues and infusion of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).



On Tuesday, Asian indices were mostly showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down by 0.16 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.34 per cent.



China's Shanghai Composite index was also quoting in green, up by 0.18 per cent.



Nasdaq and FTSE 100 remained closed on account of the Christmas celebrations.

