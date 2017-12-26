CHENNAI: Automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has proposed that GST on electric vehicles be reduced to five per cent from the current 12 per cent to promote electric vehicles in India. In a white paper submitted to the government, Siam has said that given the high cost of electric vehicles, the government should consider a one-time income tax deduction amounting to 30 per cent of vehicle price from total taxable income of individual consumers who have not availed of a bank loan to promote usage of electric vehicles. To determine the cut-off price for such an incentive, the maximum price of such a vehicle purchase may be sealed at Rs 25 lakh. For individual purchasers who have availed of financing solutions from banks, a deduction of up to Rs 1 lakh on the interest component for loans taken may be given every year during the tenure of the loan.

The industry body also mooted exemption of road tax for EVs, while stating that a multi- pronged, segment and customer specific policy will be needed for a successful transition to electric mobility. The policy should aim at improving the affordability and acceptance of e-vehicles by bridging the viability gap; enabling charging infrastructure build-out and encouraging domestic manufacturing besides providing other enablers, it said.

Seeking non-fiscal support, the white paper said power tariff for charging of EVs could be 50 per cent of the existing domestic rate for home and workplace charging to enhance utilisation of EVs. Siam has also said that EVs be exempted from paying toll charges, all electric vehicles used for commercial purposes be fully exempt from state entry taxes and all electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles used for personal purposes be exempt from parking charges.

“Demand incentives or cash subsidies can at best be a short-term measure to kick-start the process. However, tax rebates and other fiscal and non-fiscal measures can be sustained over a longer term and will have a greater impact and outreach,” Siam suggested.

On interest rate of finance, it sought a favourable treatment similar to priority sector lending for EVs. “The above recommendations are aimed at bridging the viability gap for pure EVs, which will constitute 40 per cent of new personal vehicle sales and 100 per cent of new vehicle sales for intra-city public transport by 2030,” Siam noted.