KOCHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is augmenting its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) infrastructure across the country with 23 new bottling plants, the import terminal at Puthuvype in Kochi, and the Mundra-Gorakhpur and Kochi-Salem pipeline projects.

IOC is constructing a six lakh tonne LPG import terminal at Puthuvype in Kochi. However, the project has come to a standstill following stringent agitation by local residents and IOC is looking for the state government’s support to complete the project. The plant is coming up in three phases at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. Once operational, LPG can be transported to Salem by pipeline and from there to other parts of the country. The pipeline will be laid jointly by IOC and BPCL.

Dismissing the safety concerns raised by the local population, the Chennai bench of the National Green Tribunal had given the green signal for the project. However, the company’s decision is to resume construction only after taking the state government into confidence. Construction work was affected when the 50 per cent of the work was complete.

“Construction will resume only after a meeting with the state government. Date of the meeting is yet to be finalised,” said an IOC officer. Protests against the plant had turned violent in June this year, when many people suffered injuries in police action two days prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.