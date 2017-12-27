HYDERABAD: Students are fast emerging as the next big customer segment for new-age fintech and lending companies. Growing digitisation across financial and governance platforms, reduction in customer acquisition costs, low chances of default by students are among the reasons why fintech companies are wooing this segment.

“Though students have the capacity to repay loans, they are overlooked by banks due to various operational issues. This gives an opportunity for new-age fintech and lending companies to chip in and address the financial needs of students. “We lend to students for educational loans or buying articles like laptops, mobiles, bikes and others, even before they get a CIBIL report. Today, most of the eligibility requirements can be verified online.

We see a student’s performance, his college and future job prospects before lending rather than focusing on their parents’ financial status. This gives us an edge over traditional institutions,” said Madhusudan E, founder & CEO, KrazyBee.

While players like KrazyBee, RedCarpet, GyanDhan, MPOWER Financing, and Auxilo Finserve operate in this space, experts say more companies are set to enter the segment. While some are operating as NBFCs, many are acting as lending platforms or market places for disbursing the loans issued by bigger NBFCs. Even renting platforms like SabRentKaro are adapting their strategy to cater to students.

“The government’s push towards digitisation and new-age tech like big data, data analytics are helping lending institutions in assessing the borrowers in a better way. e-KYC, linking of Aadhaar with bank account are helping lenders. As fintech companies are better placed to leverage technology and cater to small-ticket loans, they are getting popular,” said K Narasimha Murthy, banking expert and advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government.