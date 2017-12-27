MUMBAI: NSE benchmark Nifty saw some correction towards the fag-end of today's trade to slip by 41 points following selling pressure mainly in energy, infra, realty and banking sectors.

Investors remained cautious ahead of last F&O expiry of the year. While, pharma stocks outperformed all sectoral indices as the Nifty Pharma Index gained 2.38 per cent.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher, though amid a light trade across markets.

Most Asian markets gained with oil and copper prices rocketing to multi-year highs in a positive sign for global growth and inflation.

US stocks closed lower yesterday, as shares of Apple tumbled, offsetting gains in energy stocks as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years.

The NSE Nifty opened lower at 10,531.05 and moved in a range of 10,552.40 and 10,469.25 before closing at 10,490.75 down 40.75 points, or 0.39 per cent, from its previous close.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 83.15 points.

On the sectoral front, metal rose by 1.21 per cent, realty 1.14 per cent, pharma 0.96 per cent, infra 0.74 per cent, energy 0.58 per cent, media 0.56 per cent, private bank 0.39 per cent, auto 0.23 per cent and bank 0.10 per cent.

However, pharma, media and IT were the gainers by 2.38 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Major index gainers were Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddys, Vedanta, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, Zeel, UPL and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Losers included IOC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, TCS, Bosch, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance and SBIN.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of lossers. On the NSE, 1,080 stocks declined, 710 advanced and 56 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 204.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 32,213.06 crore from Rs 29,809.65 crore as on Monday.

A total of 25,411.58 lakh shares changed hands in 11,024,194 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,48,66,785.96 crore.