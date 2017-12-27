MUMBAI: Days before the December debt repayment deadline was to expire, Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) announced a new resolution plan, but with few details.

The plan includes some expected and unexpected solutions, involving asset monetisation, roping in a strategic investor and exiting the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) framework. The company has Rs 45,000 crore in debt and the plan helps trim it by Rs 25,000 crore. The firm missing the debt repayments would have allowed the consortium of 31 lenders to convert debt into equity and gain control of the ailing company, but Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday ruled out such a possibility.

RCom shares rallied 41 per cent on BSE before ending the day 30.78 per cent higher to Rs 21.33 following the announcement.

Hours before Ambani addressed media, there was intense speculation that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will rescue RCom taking over the latter’s assets. While Ambani junior admitted the company received binding bids, he declined to share further details.

As per the new debt-resolution plan, an eight-stage monetisation process was approved by an oversight committee headed by former RBI deputy governor S S Mundra and members from Trai. The proposed process will be completed in 40 days, by which time, RCom will exit SDR framework with zero write-offs to lenders or bond holders. According to Ambani, full closure is expected by March, 2018.

One of the lenders, China Development Bank, which dragged RCom to NCLT for dues aggregating $1.8 billion, settled it out-of-court and the proceeds from asset monetisation will be used only to pay back lenders. As per the SDR plan agreed in June, lenders were to convert at least Rs 7,000 crore in debt into equity.

Last month, RCom proposed a ‘no-loan write-off’ plan including repaying up to Rs 17,000 crore loans monetising spectrum, tower and fiber assets. It will also form a special purpose vehicle for its real estate assets (besides selling land parcels at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City), to develop commercial space on 125 acre over the next 10 years.

RCom’s earlier proposal to merge its wireless business with Aircel Ltd and sell stake in its mobile towers business to Canadian investor Brookfield Infrastructure fell flat after months of negotiations.