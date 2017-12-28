NEW DELHI: India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today launched a new version of its Airtel TV app promising bigger content bouquet and an interface that is more user-friendly.

The company said that the full content catalogue on the Airtel TV app is available on a free subscription basis to all its customers - postpaid and prepaid - till June 2018.

The customers will have to download and install the Airtel TV app on their smartphones, it said adding that the app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Airtel has a mobile subscriber base of over 282 million.

"Airtel TV app now has one of the widest content portfolios with over 300 Live TV channels, including 29 HD channels, to go with 6,000 plus movies and popular shows. A large catalogue of regional content has also been incorporated to cater to the preferences of regional customers," the company said in a statement.

Airtel TV is creating a strong partner ecosystem to curate and offer digital content from all leading platforms at one place.

At present, Airtel TV has partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ, with several more on the anvil, it added.