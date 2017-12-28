NEW DELHI: With the Centre’s flagship programmes falling short of expectation in terms of job creation, the government is planning to review its policies related to job creation and promoting entrepreneurship. These include StartUp India, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Skill India.

“The government is committed to increasing opportunities of employment. In the past 2-3 years, it has launched various schemes like StartUp India, Make in India, Skill India, Digital India which were supposed to generate jobs. We have got good results; however, it still falls short of the government’s expectation. So, the government is planning to review these schemes,” said a senior NITI Aayog member.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally interested in boosting the job scenario. The government has also increased public expenditure on PMEGP, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission to promote employment.

According to Nasscom, the mortality rate of start-ups in India is 30-35 per cent every year. In the past five years, 5,000 start-ups were launched, including an addition of 1,000 such ventures this year.

“While these schemes are good, they haven’t been able to generate enough jobs as expected. So, the government is planning to review them. Also, some schemes may be consolidated. A review will help the government find out how to make the best of these schemes,” said the Aayog member quoted above.

Rising unemployment number is a matter of concern for the government. “Employment during Wave 12 conducted during May-August 2017 was estimated at 404.6 million implying a fall of 0.6 million compared to employment during Wave 11. Therefore, the total fall in employment between May-August 2017 and September-December 2016 works out to 1.9 million,” Santosh Kumar Gangwar, minister of state for labour and employment, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which is implementing PMEGP, generated only 3,23,362 jobs during 2015-16 compared with 4,28,246 jobs in 2012-13.

Also, the volatile job market seems to have worsened the NPA burden of public sector banks.