NEW DELHI: The government is planning to borrow an additional Rs 50,000 crore from the market in FY18, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. This is over and above the borrowing target for this fiscal. According to experts, this may result in the fiscal deficit target – 3.2 per cent of GDP - being breached for the first time in four years.

The finance ministry on Wednesday released a notification for reviewing the borrowing programme of the government. “In the Budget for 2017-18, gross and net market borrowing were pegged at Rs 5.80 lakh crore and Rs 4.23 lakh crore, respectively, with Rs 3.48 lakh crore being raised (net) from dated government securities and Rs 2,002 crore from T-bills,” the statement said.

It added that the government will, between now and March 2018, not be raising any net additional borrowing (T-Bills will be run down by Rs 61,203 crore and additional G-Sec borrowing will be Rs 50,000 crore). It said that the government will trim T-Bills from the present collections of Rs 86,203 crore to Rs 25,006 crore by the end of March 2018.

The move was necessary as the government has already spent 60 per cent of the budgeted spending, while revenue collections were just 48 per cent of the target, on account of low revenue collection.

On Tuesday, government data showed that GST collection for November had slipped to a five-month low of Rs 80,808 crore. The reasons for low GST collection are attributed to slashing of rates on more than 200 items and poor compliance.

“Fiscal deficit can now go up to 3.5 per cent. However, we still have to see the collection going up in the last quarter,” said a senior finance ministry official.

N R Bhanumurthy, an economist with New Delhi-based think-tank National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said, “In any case, 3.2 per cent was not a realistic fiscal deficit target after the launch of GST.”

Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, supported the move, saying: “The borrowing was required to nurture the green shoots of economic recovery. The health of the economy is more important than meeting any fiscal-deficit target.”