NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide social security to people working in the unorganised sector, the government plans to invest Rs 402 crore to create a national platform for unorganised workers and will issue a unique ID for them by 2019.

“There is no centralised national database of unorganised workers in India. Accordingly, it has been decided to create a national platform for unorganised workers,” Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister added, “A proposal to issue a Unique ID, that is Unorganised Workers Identification Number (UWIN), and allotment of an Aadhaar-seeded identification number to them without issuing any smart card, has been approved by the central government with an estimated cost of Rs 402.7 crore.”

According to the National Sample Survey Organization, about 4.2 million Indians were engaged in domestic work in 2004-05. Experts say the number has gone up substantially since then and may have even doubled. There has been no organised study since then. The Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008 defines unorganised worker and provides for a self-declaration by such worker confirming that he or she is an unorganised worker.