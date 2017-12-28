NEW DELHI: An inter-ministerial committee has been set up in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to look into specific complaints of violation of programme and advertising codes by TV channels, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

The minister of state for information and broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore, said in a written reply to a question in the House that the IMC has representatives from the ministries of home affairs, defence, external affairs, law, women and child development, health and family welfare, consumer affairs, information & broadcasting, and a representative from the industry in Advertising Standards Authority of India.

He also said the government has set up an Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC).

The Centre has been mandated to monitor content telecast on private TV channels and report any violation of programme and advertising codes prescribed under the laws to the ministry, Rathore said.

The EMMC currently does content acquisition of 798 channels for monitoring and also monitors channels for some of the 'live' events, he said.

Rathore was responding to a query whether the government has set up any mechanism to monitor the contents broadcast on TV channels in the country.