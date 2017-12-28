HYDERABAD: Mahindra Asset Management Company (MAMCPL) has announced the launch of Mahindra Unnati Emerging Business Yojana, mid-cap fund, an open ended equity scheme predominantly investing in mid cap schemes, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As more people are investing in mutual funds (MF), and with mid-caps giving better returns, MAMCPL, the investment manager to Mahindra Mutual Fund has come up with this new fund, to power its growth.

“As land and gold have become expensive and interest rates declining on deposits, people are preferring MFs. We see enough scope for stock-specific investment opportunities in the mid-cap space, especially in those segments that have multi-year structural growth outlook.

This fund would give investors an opportunity to participate in the growth story of today’s emerging companies which have the potential to become market leaders in the future,” said Ashutosh Bishnoi (left in the picture), MD & CEO, Mahindra AMC, after announcing the launch of Mahindra Unnati Emerging Business Yojana, mid-cap Fund.

The scheme would invest minimum 65 per cent in mid-cap companies and up to 35 per cent in stocks other than mid-cap. The New Fund Offer opens on January 8, 2018 and closes on January 22, 2018. The scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from February 6, 2018.

Mahindra Mutual Fund which has asset under management of about Rs 3,000 crore and 75,000 investors from across 300 cities, wants to increase their customer base in rural and semi-urban areas. “We want to add one lakh more customers to our existing customer base and expand to 500 locations over the next one year. Our aim is to reaching out to tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural areas, though the investment might be less for each person,” added Ashutosh Bishnoi, explaining Mahindra MF’s growth strategy.