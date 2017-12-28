Besides the Gold Monetisation Scheme, the government will also launch 'Sovereign Gold Bonds' and gold coins with Ashok Chakra, Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. | File PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," Twitter said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.