NEW DELHI: Japanese two wheeler major Yamaha today announced the appointment of Motofumi Shitara as Chairman of company's India operations.

Shitara will be taking over as the Chairman of Yamaha Motor India group of companies, the company said in a statement.

He will also additionally hold the position of Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India and Yamaha Motor India Sales, it added.

Shitara replaces Hiroaki Fujita and Masaki Asano who are completing their respected tenures in India on January 1, 2018.

While Fujita held the position of Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of Companies, Asano was Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Sales.

Yamaha also elevated Hirokazu Yoshimitsu as director from Executive Vice President earlier.