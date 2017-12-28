Redmi 5a Flipkart sale: Sure trick to auto buy Redmi 5a in Flash sale
Redmi 5a sale on 28th december, The brand Redmi has always been all the rage in the Indian market because of its amazing features and economical prices. And now, Redmi 5A flipkart being the most recent in the series, is already in the spotlight.
2. Add this Chrome extension to your browser.
Add this extension/plugin to buy your favourite Redmi 5A phone: Buyhatke extension
1. On the chrome bar, right click on the Buyhatke logo, click on options and subscribe for Redmi 5A sale alert. You can also click on options from our extension for subscribing.
2. Before the sale starts, just ensure that your internet connection is working great, you have logged into your Flipkart account and your chrome browser is open.
3. As soon as the flash sale starts, the chrome extension will open Redmi 5A product page in a new tab. It will automatically add the product into the cart. So, make sure your extension is not disabled during the sale and you do not close the tab, in any case.