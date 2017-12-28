The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday asked Axis Bank to strengthen its systems and conduct an internal probe to fix responsibility in the alleged WhatsApp leak.

“It was observed that in respect of company named Axis Bank, the messages circulated in WhatsApp groups almost matched with the quarterly financial results of Axis Bank Limited for June 2017, which were published subsequently,” Sebi said.

The private bank has been asked to complete the internal inquiry within three months and file a report to Sebi within seven days thereafter.

The case pertains to alleged circulation of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) in various private WhatsApp groups about certain companies, including Axis Bank, ahead of their official announcements.

The regulator also conducted search and seizure operations in this regard at various places, including on the premises of various market entities.

This is the first order from Sebi in this case. The markets regulator noted that while the source of the leakage cannot be immediately ascertained, “it can prima-facie be inferred on the basis of the afore-discussed facts and circumstances that the UPSI relating to financials of Axis Bank was leaked. Such leakage is prima facie attributable to the inadequacy of the processes / controls / systems that Axis bank as a listed company had put in place”.