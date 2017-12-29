NEW DELHI: With new year round the corner, carmakers are pushing through a slew of discounts ranging up to as much as a lakh rupees. On Thursday, Nissan India announced year-end benefits ranging from Rs 56,000 to Rs 77,000 for Nissan models and from Rs 26,000 to Rs 34,000 for Datsun models.

These include flat cash discounts ranging up to Rs 30,000 for Nissan and up to Rs 15,000 for Datsun models and free insurance policies ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 45,000. Government employees will also get additional offers on models, while car-buyers will get auto loans at 7.99 per cent interest. However, “finance offers are applicable only through Nissan Finance,” the company said.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., is also offering discounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 across the country. The quantum of discounts and offers vary depending on the model and the city. But, these discounts are only for the month of December and the invoice will have to be raised (the car bought) on or before December 31 for the offers to take effect,” said a company source.

Rival Hyundai Motor India meanwhile is offering its customers benefits up to Rs 90,000 for diesel and Rs 80,000 for petrol variants of the new Grand i10, Rs 60,000 for the XCent, Rs 65,000 for the Eon and Rs 55,000 for the Elite i20 along with 100 per cent discount on road finance charges and Rs 10,000 discount on variants with infotainment systems.

Tata Motors’ offers up to Rs 1 lakh discount for the Storme, Rs 78,000 for Hexa, Rs 68,000 for the Zest, Rs 32,000 for Tigor and Rs 26,000 for the Tiago. “Our customers can drive home a Tata Car at a down payment of Rs 1 through attractive finance offers,” Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, PV Business, Tata Motors said.