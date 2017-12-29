Hello Flipkart seller, Are you looking for a solution to increase revenue and make profits by selling on Flipkart? Have you always been wondering how to sell your products like hot cakes on Flipkart? Well, if yes, then you must familiarize yourself with some easy tips and tricks.

The first thing that should be taken into account is to create a balance between demand and supply. Even before you start selling your product, you must figure out what you can sell, when you can sell and what would be your profit margin.

As per the sources, Flipkart roughly sells Rs. 500 crores worth of merchandise every month and this amount is expected to cross Rs. 2000 crores in a few years. So, there are huge opportunities for the sellers to nurture and thrive.

Click here to install Salesla’s free Online Seller Plugin >>> Seller support

Selling on Flipkart can be a little complicated, unless you have considered a few things, like:

Which products you should deal in?

What is the best price to sell?

Which keywords you should target?

How much quantity you should sell in a month?

Who are your competitors?

Check here for more details >>> Flipkart seller

In online business, sky is the limit. So, all you need is a platform that can help you tackle these issues and provide you with the best solution. Salesla plugin is just what you want. It not only facilitates you to grow your sales, but also gives you peace of mind.

Click Seller support above to install Salesla’s free Online Seller Plugin

Features of Salesla Online Seller Plugin

Salesla can help you answer all these questions, in no time.

Find out the trending products.

How can you sell the same products in different ways and boost your sales?

Figure out the best selling products with their monthly sales estimates.

What is the best price to sell your products?

Salesla plugin does the research for you. It gives you price graphs for deciding prices, finds out the best shipping methods and even provides keywords for your product description. So, sign up with Salesla and get access to decision grade information now.

Learn about Flipkart Seller Login and start making profits today.