CHENNAI: It comes as no surprise to learn that the top 10 nations on the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) score highly in the ‘innovation’ parameter, leaving India at rank 40. Only 7.73 per cent of funds collected as cess was utilised by the government for the desired objectives.

The CAG recently critiqued the central government for under-utilising cesses collected over the past two decades. Both cesses and their use have been repeatedly red-flagged by the CAG in its report. It should be observed that the research & development cess aggregated to Rs 7,885.54 crore was collected over the 10 years between 1996-97 and 2016-17. “Out of this, only Rs 609.46 crore (7.73 per cent) was utilised towards the objectives of levying the said cess,” the CAG pointed out.

In 2016-17, against a total collection of Rs 1,187.24 crore, just 2.55 per cent (Rs 30.3 crore) was given as grant to the Technology Development Board (TDB) and the rest of the money disappeared into a black hole. TDB, in the meanwhile, has managed to disburse loans of only Rs 1,407.49 crore to industrial concerns attempting commercial applications of indigenous technology or adapting imported technology for wide domestic applications out of the funds made available by the government.

The government had created the R&D cess in 1986 to be levied on all imported technology with an objective to utilise the fund used to encourage indigenously developed technology. However, much to the relief of the industry as a whole, the central government has abolished the R&D cess in Budget 2017-18 in a move to simplify the overall tax regime and compliances. But, what happens to the under-utilised funds? Nobody knows or cares.

The CAG reiterated that the matter of under-utilisation of the proceeds for the desired objectives and the levy of cess at the rate being collected had been raised earlier as well. The TDB in June 2017 said that R&D cess has not been released to TDB by the ministry. “We had also approached the Ministry of Science and Technology on various occasions seeking additional budget allocation from R&D Fund. However, till June 2017 no further funds had been allocated to TDB,” CAG stated.