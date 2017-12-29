NEW DELHI: The government does not want employees of the debt-ridden Air India to lose their jobs, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“Nobody wants anyone to become unemployed. We don’t want Air India to go the Kingfisher Airlines way,” Raju said, adding that the disinvestment process of the national carrier has been initiated.

With Air India and its five subsidiaries are going through the disinvestment process, employees are worried that when the national carrier will turn private, many would lose their jobs.

At present, AI and its subsidiaries has over 20,000 employees on the pay roll (40,000 including the contract workers). According to sources, a large number of AI employees want their representatives to be included in the airline’s management body in the disinvestment process to make the whole process more transparent to them.

Besides job security, employees want clarity on retirement benefit schemes and pending dues in case of privatisation.

The Union Cabinet had cleared disinvestment of Air India in June but the final modalities would be decided by a group of ministers headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Private players like IndiGo, run by InterGlobe Aviation and Tata group have shown interest in acquiring AI’s airline operations. Earlier this month, Union minister Jayant Sinha had said that IndiGo was the only airline that had formally written to the civil aviation ministry, showing interest in Air India.

On Thursday, Sinha said in the Lok Sabha that the total outstanding loans on Air India as on September 30, 2017 was Rs 51,890 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 18, 364 crore was for aircraft loans and Rs 33,526 crore for working capital loans.

Kingfisher Airlines, which shut down operations in 2012, owes Rs 9,000 crore to various banks and is yet to pay Rs 300 crore to over 3,000 employees.