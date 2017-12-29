NEW DELHI: To revive business sentiments post GST, India Inc wants finance minister Arun Jaitley to lower corporate taxes, abolish MAT and remove anomalies in customs and excise duties in the upcoming Budget.

“In our recommendations for Budget, CII has called for reducing the corporate income tax rate to 18 per cent, including all surcharges and cess, along with removal of all tax incentives and concessions,” said CII director-general Chandrajit Banerjee.

Industries are also demanding that just like domestic dividend, foreign dividend should also be exempt from MAT. “It is recommended to remove SEZ profit from MAT calculation, thereby reducing taxation impact on the companies and leaving profits with the companies for further investment,” it said in its recommendation sent to the finance ministry ahead of the Budget.

The industrial bodies have also asked the government to remove anomalies in custom duties, where duty rate on inputs is higher than the duty rate on finished products.

“There are certain products where such anomalies are still there. Cement attracts NIL basic customs duty whereas its main inputs limestone and coal have customs duty of 5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively,” CII said.

Another example CII cites is of petrochemicals and polymer intermediates that attract customs duty of 2-2.5 per cent whereas their feed-stock naphtha has customs duty of 5 per cent.

Of other demands related to indirect taxes include, rationalisation of excise duty on premium diesel, exemption of excise duty for natural gas or compression of natural gas into CNG and to include natural gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas in the list of “declared goods”. The industries are also against any reduction in peak rate of customs duty, which they feel “will go against the campaign ‘Make in India’ launched by the government”.

“We are asking for continuation of 10 per cent peak rate of customs duty for 2017-18 to provide protection to the indigenous industry, which suffers from certain disadvantages like higher rate of interest and power,” CII said. Another concern for the industry is low credit from the PSBs, especially to the MSME sector.

“This situation is going to continue more or less the same for the rest of the financial year limiting credit growth between 8 and 9 per cent for the entire fiscal even after taking into account acceleration during second half of the financial year referred as busy credit season, and proposed strengthening of balance sheets of PSBs,” Assocham stated.