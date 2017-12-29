NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio again emerged as fastest mobile broadband service provider by registering peak speed of 21.8 megabit per second at the end of October, according to Trai data released today.

While, Idea Cellular recorded the highest upload speed of 7.1 mbps (megabits per second) during the month.

The upload speed matters the most when a user wants to share video or photo through social media or email and download speed is required to access photo, video or any other available on internet.

The 4G download speed on Jio network was more than double of its closest competitor Vodafone which registered peak download speed of 9.9 mbps in October.

The Jio's download speed, however, fell marginally compared to the 21.9 mbps it had recorded in September.

The networks of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular recorded peak download speed of 9.3 mbps and 8.1 mbps, respectively.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

In terms of upload speed, Idea Cellular was followed by Vodafone which recorded 6.2 mbps upload speed, Jio with 4.9 mbps and Airtel network showed upload speed of 3.9 mbps.

The daily average speed, updated dynamically, showed download speed on Jio network in the range of 19.6 to 25.2 Mbps during second half of the day.

The average download speed on Vodafone network during the same time was in the range of 6.8 - 9.3 Mbps, Idea 8.6 - 9.8 mbps and Airtel average download speed was in the range of 4.9-8.7 mbps.