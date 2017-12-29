CHENNAI: German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India is set to showcase three new products at the forthcoming ‘Auto Expo 2018’ in February in New Delhi.

The products include the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan which will be unveiled at the event and the all-new E-Class All-Terrain which will have its India debut later in 2018.

“Mercedes-Benz’s participation in the 14th Auto Expo is a reiteration of our commitment to our customers, to the market, and also a manifestation of our support to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’,” Mercedes-Benz India managing director and CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

He further said, “We are confident of leading the market as the No. 1 luxury car maker in India and our Auto Expo 2018 display will firmly underline this fact.”

The company is also seeking to strengthen its leadership position in the Indian luxury car market with over 10 new products during 2018.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz India sold 13,231 units to continue its leadership position for the second successive year. In January-September this year, it sold 11,869 units, a growth of 19.6 per cent from the year-ago period. The company, which had 12 new launches this year, expects a similar number of product introductions in 2018.

Folger also noted that apart from the display AMG and other luxury sedans and SUVs, there would be “specific products underlining attributes of luxury, versatility and future mobility”.