MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) took a slew of decisions at its board meeting on Thursday. As part of the measures, it intends to ease entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), allow exchanges to trade in stocks and commodity derivatives and, importantly, put a cap on the cross-shareholding in credit rating agencies and mutual funds.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the proposed 10 per cent cap on cross-shareholding in mutual funds was to avoid conflict of interest. But, the move could impact shareholding pattern of UTI Asset Management Co, which counts State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation as shareholders. These state-run financial institutions have their own mutual fund houses and hold 18.24 per cent stake each in UTI AMC – a clear violation of the incoming norm.

Speaking to reporters, Tyagi categorically said that the regulator has decided that any shareholder owning at least 10 per cent stake in an AMC will not be allowed to have 10 per cent or more stake in another mutual fund house. Similarly, credit rating agencies too can’t hold more than 10 per cent in rival entities.

Sponsor of a mutual fund, its associates, group company and its asset management company (AMC) will be restricted from holding 10 per cent or more stake in a rival AMC. In addition, such entities will be barred from having a representation on the board of another mutual fund house.

Sebi will also hold discussions on its proposed norms mandating listed companies to make immediate disclosure about loan defaults. In August, Sebi directed listed companies to make disclosures from

October, but was deferred until further notice.