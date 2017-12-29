MUMBAI: In a setback to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), claims over an alleged anti-American bias refuse to die down. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Oakland, California, rejected TCS’ request to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit accusing it of violating anti-discrimination laws favouring south Asians. Instead, the judge expanded the case into a class action on behalf of American workers who lost jobs in TCS because they had not been assigned to any of its clients.

The lawsuit against TCS was filed in 2015 by Brian Buchanan, an American employee, who claimed he was subjected to “substantial anti-American sentiment” within the company and was ultimately terminated within 20 months despite having almost 20 years of experience in the field. He was later replaced as the lead plaintiff by two other men.

Buchanan worked at Southern California Edison for 28 years when it outsourced bulk of its IT work to TCS. He was among 400 people terminated, but said he was asked to stay on for a few months to train the Indian TCS employees that were replacing him. Buchanan claims that at a job fair organised for the employees losing their jobs, the South Asian TCS regional manager was dismissive of his interest in a position.

TCS argued Buchanan’s experience does not prove he was a victim of bias. He has “no idea” whether the application process was discriminatory because he did not attend any of the town hall meetings he was invited to during the Edison transition to learn about open positions with TCS and how to apply for them - and he did not apply for a specific job, the company said in a court filing.

Asia’s largest software firm and its cross-town rival Infosys are facing similar lawsuits in Milwaukee, and were both been squeezed by the Trump administration to hire more Americans in the US. In April, Trump signed an executive order aimed at overhauling the work-visa programmes companies used to bring overseas workers to the US. The move prompted players overseas IT firms to beef up hiring. Infosys, which employs over 2 lakh around the world, announced plans to hire 10,000 Americans in two years.

‘No discrimination’

”TCS will vigorously defend its position and expects positive outcome,” a TCS spokesperson said, adding that the company is an equal opportunity employer operating in over 50 countries including the US. “TCS counts amongst its employees, nationals from over 100 countries. There are no discriminatory practices in any part of the company.”