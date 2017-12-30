NEW DELHI: There were over 22,700 cases of transaction frauds related to “Credit Card, ATM or Debit Cards and Internet Banking” have been reported in 2017-18 till December 21, according to the government records.Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that theonline transaction frauds till December 21, 2017 involved a combined amount of worth over Rs 155 crore.

“Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the various ministries or departments of the government review the cyber security developments and threats on an ongoing basis and take measures as necessary in order to strengthen cyber resilience,” the minister added.Last week, the government had reported that scheduled commercial banks including “select financial institutions” lost Rs 16,789 crore due to frauds in 2016-17 citing Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI)’s “Fraud Monitoring Reports”.

To safeguard financial institutions from cyber crimes, the RBI has already fomed an inter-disciplinary Standing Committee on Cyber Security, comprising, inter alia, of academia, information security audit or forensic or cybersecurity experts. The committee reviews, inter alia, threats inherent in the existing or emerging technology, and suggests appropriate policy interventions to strengthen cybersecurity and resilience framework in the banking system.