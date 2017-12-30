NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote entrepreneurship and skill development in the country, the government said on Friday that it has sanctioned 48,778 loans under the flagship Stand Up India (SUPI) scheme and over 10.09 crore loans have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) as on December 22, 2017 since its inception.In a written reply to the parliament , Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former minister for skills development and currently member of parliament, said totally 23,820 bank branches have provided loans under the the Stand Up India scheme.

However, he added that the details relating to loans disbursed under PMMY could not be ascertained as the database was not centrally maintained.While the SUPI Scheme is exclusively for SC/ST and woman, over 56 per cent of borrowers under PMMY belong to SC, ST and OBC community. While banks extend loans under SUPI and PMMY schmes, NBFCs and MFIs provide loans under PMMY. The government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2, 500 crore for credit guarantee cover for SUPI and PMMY respectively .

Meanwhile, various steps were taken by the government to make Stand Up India and Mudra scheme more effective, including provision for online applications, handholding support, collateral free loans, simplified loan application form,provision of Mudra card for working capital, etc. Mudra scheme was envisioned by the government to target the non-corporate small business sector and loans are given under three slabs - Shishu (loans upto `50,000), Kishore (loans from `50,001 to `5 lakh) and Tarun (loans from `5 to 10 lakh).