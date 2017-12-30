CHENNAI: With liquidity drying up in the system, banks are unlikely to cut interest rate of fixed deposits, Icra said. Banks usually follow any government move to lower interest rate on small savings schemes but this time, the situation is different, according to the ratings firm. If banks don’t reduce deposit rates in the immediate term, the attractiveness of various small savings schemes would wane.

“Despite the recent reduction in small savings rates, we do not expect banks to follow suit and reduce deposit rates, given the recent re-emergence of the liquidity deficit,” said Icra.

The government had on Wednesday reduced interest rates on most small savings schemes by 20 basis points for the fourth quarter of FY18, from the rates prevailing in Q3 of FY18. However, the interest rates on savings deposits and the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme were retained at 4 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively.

Small savings schemes provide an alternative avenue to saving in banks, often at interest rates that tend to be higher than bank deposits of a comparable maturity. Therefore, such schemes have at times been highlighted as a factor that hampers transmission of monetary easing to bank deposit and lending rates, particularly during periods of tight liquidity.

The reduction in interest rates on other small savings schemes is in contrast to the trend displayed by G-Sec yields of various maturities, during the trailing three-month period. For instance, the G-Sec yields on 2-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds have increased on average by around 3 bps, 10 bps and 24 bps, respectively, in September-November 2017 relative to the previous three month period, Icra said.