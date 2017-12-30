KOCHI: With the no companies evincing interest in the first tender, the Cochin Port Trust has decided to re-tender work for the proposed cruise ship terminal. The new tender is expected to be invited in January 2018.The `254 crore new terminal with 2,285 square metre area will be coming up on the two acres of land near to the Ernakulam Wharf. The Cochin Port already has a cruise passenger facilitation centre named Samudrika at BTP berth, where all statutory clearances such as Customs and Immigration for cruise passengers are given under single roof. The new facility is coming up in addition to this.

The Port Trust initiated another cruise terminal project as the existing facility cannot accommodate ships having overall length more than 240 metres cannot be handled there . At the new terminal, ships having the overall length up to 420 metres can be handled. The new terminal will have all modern facility to ensure smooth handling of passengers.

‘’Kochi has always been a hot destination for the international cruise liners, Kochi has always been a hot spot. It is is one of the preferred port of call for cruises connecting South Asia and the Middle East. The port had 46 vessels call in 2016-17 against 33 in 2015-16. This year 23 ships have already visited and another 10 are expected before March 31. Cochin Port is one of the seven ports selected for e- Visa issuance. Passengers arriving by cruise ships can apply for the visa online and it will be issued by the time they arrive here’’ said A V Ramana, deputy chairman, Cochin Port Trust.



The Port Trust has also started using e- landing card for shore excursion of cruise passengers. Under this system, passengers can apply for landing permission online and a bar-coded e- Landing card will be issued on board. After the Government of India introduced relaxation in cabotage law for cruise ships Italy-based Costa Cruises has started their service in India connecting Mumbai-Goa- Kochi- Male route.