KOCHI: Kerala- based private sector bank Federal Bank has achieved deposit of `1 lakh crore. The total business of the bank has grown to 1.84 lakh crore with 84000 crore loans, said Jose V Joseph, executive vice president and Kerala Network Head of the Bank.He said the 15 per cent of NRI remittance to India was through Federal Bank.’’ Federal Bank has brought in `62,500 crore to India, representing about 15 per cent of the total personal remittances received by the country in 2016-17. The bank has become the largest private sector bank in South India, in every aspects,’’ Jose claimed.

He added the bank is focusing on relationship banking and growing beyond branch – level banking and it has has started credit hubs.‘’With respect to interest rates, The primary concern for us is how an interest rate change will affect our customer base. We take interest rate decisions taking full cognisance of the needs and responsibilities of our customer base. The other factors that influence are RBI’s interest rates, market forces’’ he said.

Federal Bank is one of the organisation in the banking sector which has a low rate of attrition at 2 per cent. The ank has 1,100 employees of which 40 per cent are women. The total number of officers is 6,567. ‘’We take extreme care to ensure that our employees are well remunerated, motivated and love working with the bank. So it goes without saying that as an established practice we will not over pressurise our employees or put them in stressful situations. But, the bank will be a demanding employer, because we believe parental pressures have successfully created generations of productive citizens’’ said Satheesh Menon, HR head of the Bank