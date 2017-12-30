NEW DELHI: Taking a grim view of the extremely volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, the finance ministry on Friday warned people against investing in these saying these are like Ponzi schemes which are not regulated and, hence, there are high chances of losing money.

“The price of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies therefore is entirely a matter of mere speculation resulting in spurt and volatility in their prices. There is a real and heightened risk of investment bubble of the type seen in Ponzi schemes, which can result in sudden and prolonged crash and result in retail consumers losing their hard-earned money.

Consumers need to be alert and extremely cautious as to avoid getting trapped in such Ponzi schemes,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday. The ministry added that cryptocurrencies are not legal tenders.

“The government also makes it clear that VCs (virtual currencies) are not legal tender and such VCs do not have any regulatory permission or protection in India. These are also not legal tender. Hence, VCs are not currencies. These are also being described as ‘coins’. There is, however, no physical attribute to these coins. Therefore, VCs are neither currencies nor coins,” the ministry stated.

The heightened concerns about the cryptocurrencies came after the valuation of these currencies saw a steep rise between November and December 2017. In the past 12 months, Bitcoin has witnessed a staggering growth of over 1,200 per cent in value, from $2,000 to above $15,000, and crossing the $17,000 mark in less than a month.

That is the reason it soon became a favourite among rich Indian investors. It is estimated that India now accounts for over 10 per cent of the global Bitcoin trade. It also cautioned that since these virtual currencies are encrypted, they are also likely to be used “to carry out illegal activities, such as terror funding, smuggling, drug trafficking and other money-laundering acts.

The investors and other participants, therefore, deal with these VCs entirely at their risk and should best avoid participating therein,” it added. The warning comes after the income tax department conducted raids on nine cryptocurrency trade exchanges across India.