NEW DELHI: The recently formed National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), which was formed to safeguard consumers against misuses of GST, has slapped notices to three companies for not passing the benefits of reduced taxes and input tax credit under the new indirect tax regime--Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the customers.The companies identified are — Jaipur-based departmental store selling FMCG major Hindustan Unilever products, shopping outlet Lifestyle International and master franchisee of McDonald’s, Hardcastle Restaurants. The action was initiated against these companies after the agency received complaints that these companies were not passing on the benefit of GST given by the government to the final consumer.

A source from the ministry, confirmed the news and added that more anti-profiteering notices will be served to the companies in coming few days. The Director General Safeguards, the investigative arm of the department of revenue under finance ministry has started an investigation in these three cases.

Earlier, the finance ministry slapped its first set of notices under anti-profiteering mechanism to a Bareily-based Honda car dealer and real estate developer Pyramid Infratech. DG Safeguards has asked these firms to provide their balance sheet, trial balance and profit and loss account for last one year and will complete their investigation within three months.

“If the undue benefit cannot be passed on to the recipient, it can be ordered to be deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund. In extreme cases, the NAA can impose a penalty on the defaulting business entity and even order the cancellation of its registration under GST,” the government had noted while forming NAA.So far, the government has received a total of 169 fresh complaints under GST’s anti-profiteering mechanism, for not passing on to consumers a reduction in price.

“Till Decemeber 26, 2017, 169 complaints have been received alleging suppliers of Goods/Services have not passed on the benefits to customers. The provisions contained in Rule 122 to 137 have been provided in CGST Rules, 2017, to deal with such complaints,” minister of state for finance (department of revenue), Shiv Pratap Shukla told parliament on Friday.“Legal Metrology department is also dealing with violations of the its circular related to revision of MRP provisions in light of the implementation of GST,” the minister added.