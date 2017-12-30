NEW DELHI: The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought a lot of changes in the auto market and overall supply chain dynamics. While majority of the auto sector are busy checking the GST slab rates on different category of vehicles, the implementation of GST has jolted the auto broker community.

The auto broker is an unauthorized dealer, who sells the services of multiple brands under one roof. Post-GST, the authorized services are not allowed to sell their vehicles through the brokers’ route. Earlier, dealers used to sell vehicles to brokers in order to increase their sales volumes, and they used to rotate the investment, which was put in stocks. On the other hand, tightening of the RTO rules have also busted such illegal activity.

Recently, the transport Commissioner of Chennai called a all-dealer meeting, where he suggested that no dealer will sell or keep vehicles at unregistered premises. Based on that decision, dealers have now started removing vehicles from the brokers’ premises.