NEW DELHI: The Centre is actively pursuing the setting up of an independent regulator for accounting and auditing standards, which will also oversee the working of audit professionals like chartered accountants as provided for under the Companies Act, 2013.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary informed Parliament on Friday that while the government has received a representation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the certifying body for chartered accountants) stating that the existing structure is adequate, the government believes that there is a need for an independent regulator.

The Companies Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of a National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) which would submit recommendations on the formulation and laying down of accounting and auditing policies, adoption of standards, monitoring their compliances and overseeing quality of service of professionals associated with such compliance.

“The ICAI has represented to the ministry broadly stating that the existing framework in the ICAI for performing these functions is adequate. The government, however, is of the view that, in addition to the self-regulation mechanism existing within the ICAI framework, there is need for an independent regulator to inter alia oversee compliance with accounting and auditing standards and for oversight of audit professionals,” Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question on the NFRA. According to numbers provided by the ICAI to the ministry, 1,583 cases are pending at different stages of disciplinary proceedings as on December 20, 2017.