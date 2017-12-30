NEW DELHI: Year 2017 was a roller-coaster ride for the auto industry as the passenger vehicle market saw growth coming back in the second half of the year. The first six months faced several challenges such as the impact of demonetisation, switching to BS-IV-compliant engines and major disruption due to GST rollout.

Despite all the temporarily hiccups, demand for one segment never took a significant break. The sports utility vehicles (SUV) segment after registering a slow growth in the first six months accelerated smoothly in the past six month. In the January-November period, sales of SUVs grew 21 per cent at 8.03 lakh while the car sales grew 6 per cent at 20 lakh units during the same period.

“SUVs’ particular character to suit Indian roads, its strong built quality and good looks were the major reasons why Indians prefer it over other segments,” said an expert, adding that improved fuel efficiency in SUVs encouraged many people to buy SUVs.

At present, most of the compact SUVs give a mileage of 20 km per litre, while the bigger ones give a fuel efficiency of 12-16 km per litre. Another reason which led to the growth of the segment is good demand from rural India on the back of healthy monsoon.

“With reasonably well-distributed monsoon, we remain optimistic on rural recovery going forward,” Edelweiss Securities said in a note earlier this month.

Almost every carmaker launched new cars or introduced facelift variants of their existing SUVs in the market. While the popular ones -- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar SUVs dominated the segment, new players in the segments such as home grown Tata Motors also received good response for its SUVs.

“In the utility vehicles segment, we have witnessed a growth of 143 per cent from April to November 2017, on the back of two new products introduced this year. Our lifestyle SUV Hexa and our compact SUV Nexon have been well received in the market and are catering to two different customer segments. With the launch of the NEXON, we have increased our addressable market from 59 per cent to 70 per cent,” a Tata Motors spokesperson told Express. Now, the SUV market share is 33 per cent, up from 30 per cent for the same period last year, in the overall four-wheeler market.

“We maintain cautious optimism in the market and hope this trend continues even in 2018,” the Tata Motors spokesperson said, adding that they are working on two new SUVs - a five-seater and a seven-seater. Other car-makers like M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and Jeep are also working on new SUVs to launch in India next year.

However, macro-economic factors like a rise in crude oil price and inflation might halt the growth of the segment and the whole industry in general. “The segment looks optimistic but the only worry is the inflation rate. If inflation goes up, the finance cost would go up and subsequently consumers buying pattern,” said the expert cited above.

Ford India’s president and MD Anurag Mehrotra said the company is confident of maintaining sales momentum getting into 2018, despite macroeconomic indicators suggesting volatility in inflation and crude prices impacting the industry growth over the near-medium term.