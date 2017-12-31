CHENNAI: The Indian automotive aftermarket is going through a period of radical change. With India becoming one of the largest manufacturers of vehicles in the world, the number of models launched is only increasing. In parallel, the plethora of parts needed to make up these models have gone up manifold, posing a challenge for the entire industry.

“Only if the products, services and everything else required for a customer is under one roof, will it add value,” points out S. Muralidharan, President of aftermarket player Lucas Indian Service (LIS), adding that this integrated service model is a Rs 20,000 crore market which needs to be tapped, in which not a single player whose business touches Rs 200-300 crore is currently operating in. The larger, Rs 66,000 crore aftermarket itself is growing by 7-8 per cent every year and is expected to maintain the growth rate for the next half a decade.

Post the implementation of GST, the aftermarket is also moving towards consolidation. “The big question is whether the small fish – those who have a turnover of less than Rs. 20 lakhs annually – get eaten by the big fish. The jury is still out on this,” Muralidharan said, adding that the 63 per cent of the market which is already consolidated will undergo further consolidation.

India’s aggressive push to electrify all new vehicles by 2030 is also set to turn the aftermarket topsy-turvy. “It is estimated that in the upcoming Auto Expo in February, around 30-40 models are likely to be launched, with companies focussing on entering the electric vehicle race,” Muralidharan explained. Today, however, the technology around electric vehicles is still not that robust.“If you go deeper, there are bigger issues. One, the vehicle may be a non-pollutant, but is battery manufacturing a non-pollutant too? Secondly, the technology development of the battery today is more expensive than an internal combustion engine. And finally, what is the battery life and how often does one needs to charge?” he questioned.

According to him, with leapfrogging technology, bigger groups have the technological muscle to train their dealers. “But, it is too big a change for the small players who are not yet a part of the formalised economy,” he said. LIS has 25,000 mechanics across 6,500 garages and is training around 100 workers every day. As part of LIS’s strategy to reach Rs 1000 crore by 2020, LIS is also stocking parts from other OEMs to cater to a countrywide market. Currently located in 1280 towns, LIS is also looking at expanding in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and has recently set up two service centres in Delhi and Faridabad. The firm is also planning to unveil E-rickshaw servicing facilities and is exploring possibilities for servicing e-cars.