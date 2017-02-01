Maruti sales jump 27.1% to 1,44,396 units in January

Home Business

NEW DELHI: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported a 27.1 per cent increase in total sales at 1,44,396 units in January as against 1,13,606 in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,33,934 units, up 25.9 per cent from 1,06,383 in January last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, grew by 10.9 per cent to 37,928 units during the month under review compared with 34,206 in January 2016, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Ritz, Dzire and Baleno jumped 25.2 per cent to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of its compact sedan Dzire Tour, however, declined by 15.3 per cent during the month under review at 3,001 units. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased by 20.2 per cent to 6,530 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza surged 101 per cent to 16,313 units in January, from 8,114 in the same month of 2016.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- also went up 34.9 per cent to 14,179 units last month as against 10,512 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in January this year rose 44.8 per cent to 10,462 units as compared with 7,223 in the same month last year, MSI said.

