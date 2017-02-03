NEW DELHI: Indian auto manufacturers, eyeing more markets, are showcasing their cars, tractors, two-wheelers in the first ever Indo-Bangla Auto Expo in Dhaka. Bangladesh has a growing market with sales forecast of as much as USD 2.5 billion a year.

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj, Eicher, Mahindra, TVS, Maruti made reached the capital city of Dhaka as their “capacity, competence and geographical proximity” to Bangladesh, puts them in an ideal position to meet this demand, an official in Indian High Commission told the New Indian Express.

“The demand for automobiles has gone up in Bangladesh with rapid economic growth and improving road infrastructure in the last few years. This had led to an increase in interest from Indian companies in the Bangladesh automotive market. There is also interest in Bangladesh in collaboration with Indian companies,” the official said.

India is the 6th largest producer of automobiles in the world with an average annual production of 24 million vehicles and Bangladesh is 5th largest automotive market. Automotive sector accounted for 7.1 percent of India’s GDP. India is exporting more than 3.5 million vehicles annually and global acceptance to its companies has given them the confidence to venture into other South Asian markets. “Sri Lanka has been a big market for Indian automotives. We would like to replicate the success in Bangladesh as well,” an Indian government official said.

As per statistics, the size of Bangladesh automotive market as per the trend is – 36,000 for commercial vehicles; 2,50,000 for two-wheelers; 25,000 in passenger car segment. Some of the Indian auto giants have already forged partnership with Bangladesh counterparts. Tata Motors is setting up an assembly plant in Jessore in collaboration with Nitol Niloy Group, Hero Motor Corp is also setting up two-wheeler plant in Jessore; Ashok Leyland is also establishing their plant in Bangladesh. In total Indian investments in the sector in Bangladesh are pegged to be around $ 3 billion.

