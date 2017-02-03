Home Business

Sensex builds on gains, up 54 points in opening trade

Sustained buying by investors, coupled with foreign inflows, mainly influenced sentiment here.

Published: 03rd February 2017 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2017 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex made a decent start climbing 54 points to 28,281 in opening trade today on sustained buying by investors amid foreign fund inflows and mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 28,280.58, with healthcare, PSU, technology, metal, realty, oil and gas and power goods stocks staying in good shape.

The gauge had gained 570.65 points in the previous two sessions as the markets gave a thumbs up to the Budget.

The NSE index Nifty too was up 4.40 points, or 0.05 percent, at 8,738.65.

Brokers said sustained buying by investors, coupled with foreign inflows, mainly influenced sentiment.

Sun TV Network soared 24.69 per cent to Rs 688.10 after a special court yesterday acquitted former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother and promoter Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel Maxis deal case lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Japan's NIkkei rose by 0.56 per cent as investors waited for key US jobs data to be released later in the day while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.74 per cent in early trade. Shanghai's Composite index was down 0.66 points.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp