Sensex pares initial gains, drops 66 pts ahead of Q3 earnings

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 127.69 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Published: 09th February 2017 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2017 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: A bout of volatility prevailed during late morning trade today as the key benchmark index trimmed initial gains, dropping 66 points following selling pressure mainly in metals, banking, basic materials, finance, auto, and capital goods, while technology, consumer durables and realty stocks continued to support the market. The Sensex opened higher at 28,349.22 and moved in a range of 28,469.48 and 28.184.21.

At 1100 hrs, the 30-share barometer was quoted down by 65.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 28,224.17. The NSE 50-share Nifty was down 26.55 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 8,742.50 at 1100 hrs. Among the major losers were, Tata Steel 2.01 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.70 per cent, SBIN 1.19 per cent, Maruti 1.04 per cent and Larsen 1.01 per cent. However, HeroMotoco rose by 1.22 per cent followed by Powergrid 1.22 per cent, Lupin 0.96 per cent, TCS 0.81 per cent and GAIL 0.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 127.69 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares worth a net Rs 166.82 crore, as per the provisional data. Overseas, Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months early today, as investors grew more confident about China which is the world's second-largest economy. The Asian markets are trading in green except Nikkei which is down by 0.3 per cent. Shanghai Composite is trading higher by 0.37 per cent, HangSang 0.40 per cent, Straits Times 0.60, Kospi 0.23 per cent and Taiwan 0.41 per cent.

Comments

