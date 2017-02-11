SBI profit doubles to Rs 2610 crore, slippages increase marginally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday posted a 134 per cent rise in net profit in the October-December 2016 quarter at Rs 2,610 crore, up from Rs 1,115 crore in the same period a year ago, even as it struggled with increasing bad loan portfolio that recorded a 4.24 per cent growth in the third quarter.

The public-sector banking major’s consolidate net profit grew 71 per cent to Rs 2,152.20 crore against Rs 1,259.4 crore in the year-ago period. Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 53,587.5 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 46,731 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, the company’s robust performance was not matched by the steps it had taken to reduce the gross non-performing assets (NPAs). SBI reported Rs 1.08 lakh crore NPA at the end of December, up from Rs 72,791.73 crore a year ago, which also included portion of bad loans.

The bank’s portfolio quality declined, with gross NPAs at 7.23 per cent of gross advances, against 5.10 per cent a year ago at the end of December 31. SBI’s net NPAs during the third quarter rose to 4.24 per cent, from 2.89 per cent a year ago.

SBI had made provision for NPAs, which grew to Rs 8,942.83 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 7,949.38 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Despite the NPA pressure, SBI reported an increase in its total income on consolidated to Rs 75,537.2 crore for the third quarter, from Rs 67,511.45 crore in the same period of last year. SBI registered gross advances increased from Rs 14,28,495 crore from December 2015 to Rs 14,97,164 crore as of December 2016. The large corporate advances increased by Rs 2.36 crore from Rs 3,01,166 crore in December 2015 to Rs 3,08,283 crore in December 2016.