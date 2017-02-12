Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey appointed as ICAI president

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey as president and Naveen N D Gupta as vice-president. They have been elected for the year 2017-18, ICAI said in a release.

Vikamsey, who served as vice-president, has been a member of the ICAI since 1985.

Gupta has been a chartered accountant for more than 20 years.

A statutory body, the affairs of ICAI are managed by a council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

The council has 32 elected members and eight are nominated by the Central government.