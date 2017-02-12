Home Business

Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey appointed as ICAI president

With Naveen N D Gupta as vice-president, they have both been elected for the year 2017-18, the ICAI stated.

Published: 12th February 2017 07:59 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey as president and Naveen N D Gupta as vice-president. They have been elected for the year 2017-18, ICAI said in a release.

Vikamsey, who served as vice-president, has been a member of the ICAI since 1985.

Gupta has been a chartered accountant for more than 20 years.

A statutory body, the affairs of ICAI are managed by a council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

The council has 32 elected members and eight are nominated by the Central government.

TAGS
Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey ICAI president Naveen N D Gupta ICAI board members

