Home Business

Apple tops Fortune's most admired companies list

Others in the top ten include Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, Alphabet, General Electric, Southwest Airlines, Facebook and Microsoft.

Published: 17th February 2017 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2017 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

File photo | AP

By PTI

NEW YORK: Tech giant Apple has been named the most admired company in the world, followed by Amazon and Starbucks in a list compiled by Fortune magazine, but no Indian firm could make the cut.

Others in the top ten include Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, Alphabet, General Electric, Southwest Airlines, Facebook and Microsoft.

According to Fortune, some 3,800 executives, analysts, directors and experts voted for these companies.
Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this survey of corporate reputations.

"We began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest US companies ranked by revenue, along with non-US companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of USD 10 billion or more," the magazine said. 

The list was filtered down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 28 countries.

"The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group," it said.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed, Fortune said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple Fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival