Home Business

Indian equities open on a flat note with negative bias

Selling pressure was witnessed in automobile, metal and healthcare stocks.

Published: 20th February 2017 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2017 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo |Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo |Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian equities markets opened on a flat note with a negative bias during the early morning trade session on Monday, as selling pressure was witnessed in automobile, metal and healthcare stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 5.45 points or 0.06 per cent to 8,816.25 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,481.91 points, traded at 28,451.13 points (at 9.22 a.m.) -- down 17.62 points or 0.06 per cent from the previous close at 28,468.75 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 28,490.61 points and a low of 28,428.51 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 871 advances and 433 declines.

The benchmark indices on Friday surged to new five-month closing highs on the back of fresh buying.

The NSE Nifty edged up by 43.70 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 8,821.70 points, and the BSE Sensex was up 167.48 points or 0.59 per cent at 28,468.75 points.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Stocks opening BSE Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp